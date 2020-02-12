Win a pair of passes to Reggae Rise Up!

For the Reggae Rise Up online contest, enter starting at 10:00am (PT) on February 12, 2020 and ending at 11:59pm (PT) on March 23, 2020 by going to alt949radio.com/contests, clicking on this contest's link, and completing the online entry form. On or about March 24, 2020 at 10:00am (PT) a minimum of one (1) winner will be randomly selected from all entries received, and upon verification of eligibility, each will receive one (1) Qualifying Prize which is two (2) general admission tickets to Reggae Rise Up Las Vegas, happening April 18, 2020 and April 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, valued at $180.00, courtesy of Reggae Rise Up and Live Night Events and will qualify to be the Grand Prize winner. On or about March 24, 2020 at 10:00am (PT) up to one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be randomly selected from the up to one (1) Qualifying Prize Winners and will receive two (2) VIP tickets to Reggae Rise Up Las Vegas, happening April 18, 2020 and April 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, valued at $340.00, courtesy of Reggae Rise Up and Live Night Events. Must be a member of Tribe 949 to participate and enter. Otherwise, KBZT General Contest Rules apply and can be found HERE.